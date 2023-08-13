DA to challenge Jacob Zuma’s release in court
The department of correctional services says Zuma is first of more than 9,000 to be released due to overcrowding
13 August 2023 - 17:08
UPDATED 13 August 2023 - 17:54
The DA will challenge the government’s decision to again free former president Jacob Zuma from his prison sentence for being in contempt of court in failing to testify before the state-capture inquiry.
Confirming this to Business Day on Sunday, DA leader John Steenhuisen said: “The DA is going to challenge the decision, which we regard as a cynical manipulation of powers to once again protect and defend Mr Zuma from the consequences of his actions...
