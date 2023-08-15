Opinion / Letters

LETTER: CEOs must not pussyfoot around government

Business leaders have opportunity to save nation

15 August 2023 - 14:53
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/DMITRIY SHIRONOSOV
Picture: 123RF/DMITRIY SHIRONOSOV

The new CEO initiative launched to support, or probably more accurately to prop up, a government that inflicted paralysis on itself, is long overdue.

Neal Froneman and his partners are impressive people who possess the skills, intelligence and tenacity to have built considerable businesses. Now they have the opportunity to put that to use to save a nation and a people that have been torn to shreds by the hyenas of corruption, incompetence and entitlement (“Business can make a difference, says Sibanye’s Neal Froneman”, August 13).

Now is not the time to pussyfoot around inauthentic political leaders, but to confront them head-on and drive for their removal. Now is not the time to dumb-down into a partnership with the government, but to muscle-up and take over the vision and direction for our nation.

Enough is enough. Froneman and his colleagues will have the support of all rational people in this nation. I pray they do not disappoint us by backing down when front foot mauling is the only way to win this game.

Deon Crafford
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Energy Council CEO optimistic load-shedding will ease later in 2023

James Mackay tells Gauteng energy indaba plans and programmes to end power cuts are starting to pay off
National
4 days ago

High public debt drives SA’s risk premium, says Nedbank boss Mike Brown

The government has to borrow an average R2bn daily while foreign appetite for its bonds has fallen
Economy
5 days ago

HILARY JOFFE: A venture capital fund poised to make a big difference

The SA SME Fund arose out of a similar effort by business to partner with the government than this week’s
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
LETTER: Washington in panic mode about ‘Sandton ...
Opinion / Letters
2.
LETTER: Zuma pardoning protects kleptocracy
Opinion / Letters
3.
LETTER: CEOs must not pussyfoot around government
Opinion / Letters
4.
LETTER: Zuma’s release has a curious ring to it
Opinion / Letters
5.
LETTER: Mallett wrong on rugby exclusivity
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

Business can make a difference, says Sibanye’s Neal Froneman

National

WATCH: Absa posts slight rise in profit, lifts dividend by 5%

Companies / Financial Services

PODCAST | Telkom’s Lunga Siyo on telecoms opportunity in SA

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.