The new CEO initiative launched to support, or probably more accurately to prop up, a government that inflicted paralysis on itself, is long overdue.
Neal Froneman and his partners are impressive people who possess the skills, intelligence and tenacity to have built considerable businesses. Now they have the opportunity to put that to use to save a nation and a people that have been torn to shreds by the hyenas of corruption, incompetence and entitlement (“Business can make a difference, says Sibanye’s Neal Froneman”, August 13).
Now is not the time to pussyfoot around inauthentic political leaders, but to confront them head-on and drive for their removal. Now is not the time to dumb-down into a partnership with the government, but to muscle-up and take over the vision and direction for our nation.
Enough is enough. Froneman and his colleagues will have the support of all rational people in this nation. I pray they do not disappoint us by backing down when front foot mauling is the only way to win this game.
Deon Crafford Via email
LETTER: CEOs must not pussyfoot around government
Business leaders have opportunity to save nation
Deon Crafford
