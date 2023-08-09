Bok injuries a blow, but World Cup squad still has experience

Manie Libbok of the Springboks, left, charges towards Matias Alemanno of Argentina during their rugby championship clash at Emirates Airline Park. Picture: MASI LOSI
Picture: Masi Losi
The angst that has accompanied Handré Pollard’s absence from the Springbok squad this year proved justified.
The Boks’ long-time go-to pivot has missed selection for the Rugby World Cup and though he is said to be on the cusp of regaining fitness, his absence from the squad of 33 is a hammer blow to the defending champions.
Worryingly, Pollard’s injury leaves Manie Libbok as the only settled, and perhaps for some, recognised flyhalf in the squad. That is no slight on Libbok and his wonderful array of skills, but rather a sobering reminder that the Boks are now thin in a position in which they have depended heavily on Pollard over the past decade.
When Damian Willemse started at flyhalf for the first time last year, he became only the fourth man to do so since Pollard made his debut in 2014.
Willemse and Libbok were named as the flyhalves, though the latter in all likelihood now occupies the inside lane. Either way, the Boks may now have to tweak their game in the absence of the flat standing Pollard. Libbok might not possess the gain-line bashing qualities of his injured teammate but he brings variety on attack, especially in the way he interchanges with fullback Willie le Roux as first receiver.
What the Boks will miss in Pollard’s calm but confrontational approach they’ll make up in the wizardry of Le Roux and Libbok operating in tandem.
Frequently maligned, Le Roux’s value to the squad is often hidden from the masses. There was no doubt about his standing, or in this case seating, in the Bok squad as he took up position to captain Siya Kolisi’s immediate right at the squad unveiling on Tuesday.
Pollard’s injury made space elsewhere among 14 backs — four wings, two of whom carry similar traits and threats, while the other two are at the opposite end of the experience scale.
Lukhanyo Am’s injury rubber-stamped André Esterhuizen’s selection, while Herschel Jantjies missed out among the four scrumhalves who cracked the nod.
In Kolisi, Duane Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Kwagga Smith the Boks have comforting familiarity in their back row, but the inclusion of Deon Fourie and Marco van Staden brings reassurance in an area of high attrition.
Having Fourie and Van Staden isn’t only an insurance policy if Kolisi’s injury doesn’t hold up, but the Boks will now have more players who can make an impact at the breakdown. Rucks far outnumber scrums and line-outs, and its impact in deciding matches is a point not lost on the Boks.
Lood de Jager’s non-selection will leave a significant hole in the pack.
Though De Jager was supreme at the last World Cup when he forced his way into the starting team by the time the Boks played Italy, his form this year has fallen short of that mark. Marvin Orie was probably on the list by the time De Jager dropped out of contention, while the door opened wider for Jean Kleyn.
Orie brings consistency, especially in the lineout, while Kleyn will help bring grunt, especially when the Boks will be required to grind.
RG Snyman, a club teammate of Kleyn at Munster, can fill both lock positions, but he brings so much verve and vigour from the bench that he may well remain in that role as a key member of the Bomb Squad.
Trevor Nyakane cracked the nod as the prop that brings versatility and possibly a spring in the step.
The Bok props bring vast experience, averaging 52 caps among the five chosen ones.
Despite the loss of Pollard, De Jager and Am, it is still a vastly experienced team. The Springboks have Kolisi, Frans Malherbe, Nyakane, Du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Vermeulen, Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel and Le Roux on their way to their third World Cup.
Having experienced the opposite ends of the emotion scale would have prepared them well for the challenge in France.
