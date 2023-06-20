LETTER: Those with SA’s best interests at heart must prevail

Investors are also bracing for hawkish testimony from Fed chair Jerome Powell to Congress
Freedom has brought changes that we can be thankful for, but there is a lot that has gone wrong
Bill seeks to establish a dedicated Land Court, as well as the Land Court of Appeal
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
The SA-H2 fund aims to raise $1bn to fast-track the development of large-scale green hydrogen infrastructure assets across the country.
The BER’s retailer confidence and profitability indices fell to their lowest levels since mid 2020, when hard Covid-19 lockdowns were in place
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe
Gunmen reportedly opened fire on restaurant and petrol station near Eli settlement
Madrid-born Pablo Franco Martin will be the second Spaniard in the Premier Soccer League
Fleet groundings and huge losses give way to huge profits and record orders
With only 11 months before the 2024 elections, voters have to start thinking deeply about what we really want. What are our priorities?
Almost two-thirds of young people are looking for work or have either given up looking for jobs. Black people wonder why the economy is still largely in the hands of whites, when the struggle was meant to reverse that, one of the goals of transformation. Hostility and aggressive behaviour that is always explained as a response to racism, real or imagined, will not help the situation.
There was a belief that free education would change things, and a lot of changes to the education system were implemented, leading to an oversupply of university graduates, many having opted for subjects that were not academically challenging and therefore easy to pass. Unfortunately, employment opportunities for this group of graduates are limited.
Then there are accusations of racism in the workplace, specifically discrimination against blacks, which may have little to do with the real situation on the ground. We have a toxic labour and employment environment, with unions forever demanding this and that from employers regardless of the global economic environment.
They don’t care whether there is economic depression; if they don’t get the increases they demand they destroy property and intimidate those who want to work. Remember, all this violence is seen by anyone who watches television. Who would be stupid enough to invest in a country like that?
Freedom has brought changes that we can be thankful for, but there is a lot that has gone wrong. How will all the young people that have remained jobless after finishing school ever start building pension funds in preparation for their old age?
Something has to change. As we make our mark at the polls, those who actually have the ability to change our future for the better must win the vote.
Cometh Dube-MakholwaMidrand
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Those with SA’s best interests at heart must prevail
Freedom has brought changes that we can be thankful for, but there is a lot that has gone wrong
With only 11 months before the 2024 elections, voters have to start thinking deeply about what we really want. What are our priorities?
Almost two-thirds of young people are looking for work or have either given up looking for jobs. Black people wonder why the economy is still largely in the hands of whites, when the struggle was meant to reverse that, one of the goals of transformation. Hostility and aggressive behaviour that is always explained as a response to racism, real or imagined, will not help the situation.
There was a belief that free education would change things, and a lot of changes to the education system were implemented, leading to an oversupply of university graduates, many having opted for subjects that were not academically challenging and therefore easy to pass. Unfortunately, employment opportunities for this group of graduates are limited.
Then there are accusations of racism in the workplace, specifically discrimination against blacks, which may have little to do with the real situation on the ground. We have a toxic labour and employment environment, with unions forever demanding this and that from employers regardless of the global economic environment.
They don’t care whether there is economic depression; if they don’t get the increases they demand they destroy property and intimidate those who want to work. Remember, all this violence is seen by anyone who watches television. Who would be stupid enough to invest in a country like that?
Freedom has brought changes that we can be thankful for, but there is a lot that has gone wrong. How will all the young people that have remained jobless after finishing school ever start building pension funds in preparation for their old age?
Something has to change. As we make our mark at the polls, those who actually have the ability to change our future for the better must win the vote.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa
Midrand
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Fresh bid to overturn electoral law in apex court
PODCAST: Rise Mzansi’s Songezo Zibi says SA is ready for a new dawn
WATCH: DA-IFP pact is key to 2024 election
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.