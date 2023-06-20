National

Rwandan genocide accused Fulgence Kayishema launches asylum bid

Former Rwandan policeman faces 54 charges in SA and will remain in custody

20 June 2023 - 18:15 Wendell Roelf
Rwandan genocide suspect Fulgence Kayishema appears at the Cape Town magistrate’s court previously. Picture: NIC BOTHMA/REUTERS
Rwandan genocide suspect Fulgence Kayishema appears at the Cape Town magistrate’s court previously. Picture: NIC BOTHMA/REUTERS

Former Rwandan police officer Fulgence Kayishema, accused of participating in the 1994 Rwandan genocide, has abandoned his application for bail and applied for political asylum in SA, prosecuting authorities and his lawyer said on Tuesday.

Arrested in May under a false name on a grape farm outside Cape Town, Kayishema has been on the run since 2001, when the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) indicted him for genocide. He stands accused of ordering the death of 2,000 people seeking refuge in a church.

He has denied any involvement in violence during the genocide, but has said he was “sorry” for the killings.

Kayishema is currently facing 54 charges in SA, mainly related to contravening the Immigration Act but including several counts of fraud, and could face additional charges, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said in a statement.

The NPA said the accused “has abandoned his bail application and will instead launch an asylum application today”.

“My client fears for his life, if and when extradited, hence the very reason for his asylum application which has been filed today,” Kayishema’s lawyer, Juan Smuts, said in an emailed response.

He said further details would be revealed in his client’s asylum application to officials at the department of home affairs.

The state prosecutor will oppose any bail application on domestic charges should the accused consider applying in future, the NPA said, adding the asylum application had no bearing on the court case.

Kayishema remains in custody and the case was postponed to August 18 for further investigation.

Reuters 

