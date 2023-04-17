Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC is laser-focused on leading through theft

Why has the esteemed president and his leadership not yet appointed a successor to André de Ruyter?

17 April 2023 - 13:14
Trevor Manuel. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Trevor Manuel. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

I refer to Kabelo Khumalo’s article on Old Mutual’s integrated report (“Trevor Manuel issues sharp rebuke to SA’s ‘weak leadership’,” April 17).

Actually, the estimable Mr Manuel has it wrong. The country is strongly led, with focused political will. From President Cyril Ramaphosa down, the ANC leadership is focused on amassing as much as possible from its fraud and theft of our beautiful country’s resources as it can before it is removed from power in 2024.

The esteemed president and his leadership have not yet appointed a successor to André de Ruyter to head up Eskom, a crucial post if that continuously plundered treasury of ANC financial support is to be steadied.

Energy minister Gwede Mantashe got it right when he castigated De Ruyter for concentrating too much on its rampant internal corruption at all levels.

Robert Stone
Linden

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
GAVIN RICH: The travel challenge facing SA’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Ramokgopa’s coal plant refurbishment ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
ALEXANDER PARKER: You Gupta be kidding: how to ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
AYABONGA CAWE: Challenges in sleepy citrus ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
MICHAEL AVERY: Eskom’s future unknown as myths ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Trevor Manuel issues sharp rebuke to SA’s ‘weak’ leadership

National

LETTER: This was a cop-out by businesses and traders

Opinion / Letters

Peter Moyo fails again in Old Mutual saga

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.