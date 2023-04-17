Business Day TV talks to Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities
I refer to Kabelo Khumalo’s article on Old Mutual’s integrated report (“Trevor Manuel issues sharp rebuke to SA’s ‘weak leadership’,” April 17).
Actually, the estimable Mr Manuel has it wrong. The country is strongly led, with focused political will. From President Cyril Ramaphosa down, the ANC leadership is focused on amassing as much as possible from its fraud and theft of our beautiful country’s resources as it can before it is removed from power in 2024.
The esteemed president and his leadership have not yet appointed a successor to André de Ruyter to head up Eskom, a crucial post if that continuously plundered treasury of ANC financial support is to be steadied.
Energy minister Gwede Mantashe got it right when he castigated De Ruyter for concentrating too much on its rampant internal corruption at all levels.
Robert StoneLinden
LETTER: ANC is laser-focused on leading through theft
Why has the esteemed president and his leadership not yet appointed a successor to André de Ruyter?
