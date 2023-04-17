Business Day TV talks to Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities
The 30.5% reduction in Western Cape Easter traffic fatalities this year reflects positively on our collective road safety efforts. Yet there were still 26 lives lost on our roads over one long weekend (compared with 36 last year), and the reduction in fatalities is no comfort to the families left behind.
These are senseless and entirely avoidable fatalities. Study after study shows that simple actions, whether considered or stupid, either prevent or cause accidents, making the difference between life and death.
When releasing the 2023 national Easter road accident figures, transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga announced that human factors such as recklessly taking chances when overtaking, contributed to 96.2% of all fatalities. Other stupid, simple actions happen before drivers get into their cars — in the Western Cape alone 79 people were arrested for drunk driving over the Easter weekend.
Until people change these stupid, simple actions we will continue to rely heavily on our traffic enforcement teams, who work tirelessly to keep our roads safe 365 days of the year. I salute them. Western Cape provincial traffic services, working alongside local, provincial and national agencies, conducted 237 roadblocks, stopping and checking 36,803 vehicles.
Imagine how many more fatalities there would have been without this enforcement presence. Imagine how many more fatalities could be prevented by changing our simple human choices and actions from stupid to considered.
Ricardo Mackenzie, Mobility MEC, Western Cape
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Reduction in road fatalities is no comfort to families left behind
Human factors contributed to 96.2% of Easter road fatalities
