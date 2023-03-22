Opinion / Letters

LETTER: This was a cop-out by businesses and traders

22 March 2023 - 18:05
EFF leader Julius Malema addresses supporters in Pretoria, March 20 2023. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi
Disturbingly, commentators are calling the EFF’s “national shutdown” a damp squib and loss of face (“The EFF’s limits”, March 22). Numbers-wise, they may be right, but I think the EFF leadership will consider Monday a job well done.

Firstly, long weekend notwithstanding, the stayaway was obvious, our cities were ghost towns. I’m disappointed businesses and traders couldn’t find it in them to stand firm when resolve was needed. This was no more than a cop-out.

Secondly, we witnessed the first showing of the new, sanitised EFF, no doubt part of an image-shining, pre-coalition power-sharing arrangement with Paul Mashatile’s ANC after next year’s elections. Malema a cabinet minister? Horrible thought.

All that can right the ship right now — and even this sticks in my throat — is for less tainted ANC elders like Thabo Mbeki, Trevor Manuel, Jay Naidoo, Kgalema Motlanthe, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and establishment figures in civil society, the church and business to abandon the sinking (stinking?) ship to form a grouping that will in some way allow voters to leave the ANC with clear conscience.

Like Cope, if this grouping is able to gather 12%-15% of the vote it may be enough for a combined opposition to take control around an agreed manifesto (Rivonia Circle chair Songezo Zibi has an adequate one) and an economic statement (The National Growth Plan will do.)

But we need to move fast.

Michael Hook

Parktown North

