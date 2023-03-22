LETTER: This was a cop-out by businesses and traders

Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
The EFF protest on Monday raises many disturbing questions about SA’s militarisation.
EFF leader calls Mapisa-Nqakula a delinquent who is abusing her powers
DA-led coalition continues to support former MP Cilliers Brink for the position, while the ANC/EFF is said to favour the PAC’s Molwantwa Tshabadi
Country the new English-speaking door to EU, while its rules allow direct distribution, says insurer
Business Day TV speaks to John Dludlu, CEO of the Small Business Institute
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
Policy statement says recent stress is likely to result in ‘tighter credit conditions for households and businesses, and weigh on economic activity, hiring and inflation’
Mailula excited about getting the nod for the national side and is determined to help them qualify for the Nations Cup
Exclusive and expensive touches include complex paint, leather and tactile wood veneer for this last-of-its kind V12-powered coupé
Disturbingly, commentators are calling the EFF’s “national shutdown” a damp squib and loss of face (“The EFF’s limits”, March 22). Numbers-wise, they may be right, but I think the EFF leadership will consider Monday a job well done.
Firstly, long weekend notwithstanding, the stayaway was obvious, our cities were ghost towns. I’m disappointed businesses and traders couldn’t find it in them to stand firm when resolve was needed. This was no more than a cop-out.
Secondly, we witnessed the first showing of the new, sanitised EFF, no doubt part of an image-shining, pre-coalition power-sharing arrangement with Paul Mashatile’s ANC after next year’s elections. Malema a cabinet minister? Horrible thought.
All that can right the ship right now — and even this sticks in my throat — is for less tainted ANC elders like Thabo Mbeki, Trevor Manuel, Jay Naidoo, Kgalema Motlanthe, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and establishment figures in civil society, the church and business to abandon the sinking (stinking?) ship to form a grouping that will in some way allow voters to leave the ANC with clear conscience.
Like Cope, if this grouping is able to gather 12%-15% of the vote it may be enough for a combined opposition to take control around an agreed manifesto (Rivonia Circle chair Songezo Zibi has an adequate one) and an economic statement (The National Growth Plan will do.)
But we need to move fast.
Michael Hook
Parktown North
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: This was a cop-out by businesses and traders
Disturbingly, commentators are calling the EFF’s “national shutdown” a damp squib and loss of face (“The EFF’s limits”, March 22). Numbers-wise, they may be right, but I think the EFF leadership will consider Monday a job well done.
Firstly, long weekend notwithstanding, the stayaway was obvious, our cities were ghost towns. I’m disappointed businesses and traders couldn’t find it in them to stand firm when resolve was needed. This was no more than a cop-out.
Secondly, we witnessed the first showing of the new, sanitised EFF, no doubt part of an image-shining, pre-coalition power-sharing arrangement with Paul Mashatile’s ANC after next year’s elections. Malema a cabinet minister? Horrible thought.
All that can right the ship right now — and even this sticks in my throat — is for less tainted ANC elders like Thabo Mbeki, Trevor Manuel, Jay Naidoo, Kgalema Motlanthe, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and establishment figures in civil society, the church and business to abandon the sinking (stinking?) ship to form a grouping that will in some way allow voters to leave the ANC with clear conscience.
Like Cope, if this grouping is able to gather 12%-15% of the vote it may be enough for a combined opposition to take control around an agreed manifesto (Rivonia Circle chair Songezo Zibi has an adequate one) and an economic statement (The National Growth Plan will do.)
But we need to move fast.
Michael Hook
Parktown North
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Malema and supporters camp outside Ramaphosa’s official Pretoria residence
EFF protest | The latest developments
Tshwane a ghost town as EFF-led protests in full swing
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.