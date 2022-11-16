Central banks' next steps on interest rates amid signs of cooling inflation are likely to be the short-term focus
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed with costs an application for leave to appeal against a High Court decision made in January, by former Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo, which saw his R250m damages claim against his former employer thrown out.
"The application for leave to appeal is dismissed with costs on the grounds that there is no reasonable prospect of success in an appeal and there is no other compelling reason an appeal should be heard," the SCA said in a ruling dated November 14...
Peter Moyo fails again in Old Mutual saga
The SCA has dismissed Moyo's bid to appeal against a decision by the High Court that threw out his R250m damages claim against Old Mutual
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed with costs an application for leave to appeal against a High Court decision made in January, by former Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo, which saw his R250m damages claim against his former employer thrown out.
“The application for leave to appeal is dismissed with costs on the grounds that there is no reasonable prospect of success in an appeal and there is no other compelling reason an appeal should be heard,” the SCA said in a ruling dated November 14...
