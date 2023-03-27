Rand extends last week’s losses as the US dollar firms
Of all the nonsense uttered by politicians in the run-up to the elections in 2024, the prize must go to the chief whip of the ANC, who said the constitution was always meant to be transitional. This inanity is bolstered by the musings of the president to the effect that we should relook at the constitution to ascertain whether it has met the aspirations of the people.
If the aspirations of the people have not been met, maybe we should relook at the ANC government. We have a constitution that is a marvel of balance between wildly differing world views, and in this stormy sea provides a reliable compass to guide our journey towards a modern prosperous state.
If the ship of the state is taking water and listing badly, you don't blame the compass; you blame the captain. If the ANC could only bring itself to exploit all of our skills and draw on our global goodwill, and would regard competence, not colour, as the way to fulfil our promise, we could build a better life for all within the bounds of the present constitution.
Willem CronjeCape Town
LETTER: If the peoples’ aspirations have not been met, relook at the ANC government
The ANC’s saying the constitution was always meant to be transitional, is just nonsense
