LETTER: Reverse racism’s bitter harvest

13 March 2023 - 17:35
President Cyril Ramaphosa. PICTURE: GCIS
Race continues to define our society. The words in the constitution that SA belongs to all who live in it, black and white, are nothing but empty words.

It will take a courageous black leader to regard everyone as South Africans. President Cyril Ramaphosa lacks that courage, and when he says “our people” he clearly means black people. 

I’ve never felt more alienated and marginalised than I do now, and my desire to leave this country has never been greater. In retrospect, I regret not leaving when the opportunity availed itself. But our involvement in student protests at university in the 1970s taught us to tough it out and make a contribution to our country.

It worries me that my heart is no longer here. The ANC and black people in general should take a look at other societies where blacks are in the minority yet are applauded for their contributions to the arts, science, law, literature, economics and politics. Why can’t they applaud minorities here in the same way?

The ANC and black people rightly cried foul in the days of apartheid. Yet they practise reverse racism. Is this how they build unity and interracial harmony?

Unless and until SA appoints people on merit to run government departments, municipalities and parastatals, we are doomed. Meritocracy, pragmatism in economic policy and an end to corruption are what is needed to turn SA around. So long as the ANC governs and corruption runs rampant, none of this is possible.

[Nelson] Mandela was right, no-one is born racist. We learn these behaviours over time. It worries me profoundly that witnessing our economy being pillaged, our infrastructure being neglected and our leaders not being held to account will slowly turn me into a racist. 

Logan Naidoo
Via email

