JUSTICE MALALA: Why the opposition in SA needs to wake up, fast
Despite years of misrule, the other parties have been unable to shake the ANC out of its complacency
13 April 2022 - 08:00
We moan a lot. It’s understandable, though. You have to be dead to not moan and rant in SA. Unemployment is the highest of 128 countries tracked by Bloomberg, inequality is the widest in the world, crime is at pandemic levels, poverty is endemic, corruption is everywhere.
The ANC is always the culprit. Whether it’s foreign policy (we like the Mugabes and the Putins of this world), local government (potholes and no water in Koster), economic policy (how many forms have you had to fill in today?), it’s always the ANC’s fault...
