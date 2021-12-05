MICHAEL MORRIS: Freedom guarantees bad ideas will be challenged
People have to recognise how easily their sense of the concept can be contaminated by ideological fixity
I began my first column of the year with a brief extract from a book, Steven Pinker’s Enlightenment Now, which for me defines an essential mental hurdle on the path to thinking about political and social change. “We will never have a perfect world,” Pinker observes, “and it would be dangerous to seek one.”
Given how much is said to (and, doubtless, often does) ride on confronting and reversing imperfections — racism, inequality, state abuse, environmental degradation, tyrannical fundamentalism, corporate greed, corruption, erosion of the rule of law, to mention just some of the more prominent themes of popular argument about policy-making — Pinker’s insight may seem dispiriting to the more ardent devotees of one or another course of corrective action...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now