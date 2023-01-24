Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Why SA should not be ‘neutral’ in Ukraine conflict

Probing questions about the impact of Russia’s invasion require honest answers from those who insist on a neutral viewpoint

24 January 2023 - 21:30
Filippo Grandi, the UN high commissioner for refugees, tours parts of Kharkiv that were destroyed by Russian missiles, January 24 2023. Picture: SPENCER PLATT/GETTY IMAGES
Filippo Grandi, the UN high commissioner for refugees, tours parts of Kharkiv that were destroyed by Russian missiles, January 24 2023. Picture: SPENCER PLATT/GETTY IMAGES

This war in Ukraine has destabilised the world economy and food security. Millions are displaced and millions starve as a result. It is daily causing large numbers of Russians and Ukrainians to be killed and maimed, and is destroying countless properties and livelihoods. It is bad and should be stopped. I think everyone will agree so far.

For those who insist on a neutral viewpoint, I pose these questions and ask them to provide honest answers to themselves:

  • Was there reason to assume Ukraine was itself a threat to Russia? Nato was set up as a mutual defence organisation. Has it ever expressed any intention, taken any action, or shown any attitude that could reasonably be seen as a threat to any other country?
  • Could any one person stop this war today? Yes. Vladimir Putin could.
  • Could any one country or grouping of countries stop this war today? No.
  • Why did Putin start this war? He had grabbed Crimea years ago without being ejected, and wanted the rest of Ukraine and its access to the Black Sea. He likely also dreams of expanding Russian hegemony. Had it been the easy win he expected, there was a serious risk that he would then have tried to grab other border countries. He thought Ukraine would be quick and easy and he’d have a puppet government in Kyiv in no time. He may (temporarily?) have downgraded his objective once that misjudgment became clear, but he still wants to hang on to a sizeable piece of land with access to the Black Sea.
  • Why doesn’t Putin stop the war? He has painted himself into a corner. He has to justify the vast damage he has done and would lose too much face, probably his position and possibly his life, if he can’t do that. On this reading he isn’t big enough to take sane action. He is putting himself ahead of the rest of the world, including his own family and friends and the Russian population, some of whom hate what he is doing and some of whom are fooled by his lies. There may even be a few who think the same way. Every country has them.

Roger Briggs
Via email

