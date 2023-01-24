Business Day TV speaks to Lonwabo Maqubela from Perpetua
LETTER: Why SA should not be ‘neutral’ in Ukraine conflict
Probing questions about the impact of Russia’s invasion require honest answers from those who insist on a neutral viewpoint
This war in Ukraine has destabilised the world economy and food security. Millions are displaced and millions starve as a result. It is daily causing large numbers of Russians and Ukrainians to be killed and maimed, and is destroying countless properties and livelihoods. It is bad and should be stopped. I think everyone will agree so far.
For those who insist on a neutral viewpoint, I pose these questions and ask them to provide honest answers to themselves:
Roger Briggs
Via email
