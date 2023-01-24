LETTER: Pandor’s hosting Sergei Lavrov is ANC’s moral low point

Better-than-expected PMI data from the US, Europe and the UK fails to lift investors’ fears of further rate hikes
Recent polls indicate that most South Africans condemn Russia’s illegal and murderous invasion of Ukraine and believe SA should be on the side of the victim. Yet on January 23, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov was invited to Pretoria by international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor, with her department boasting of the strong “historical links” between Russia and SA.
The defence department also claimed Mosi II, the joint naval exercise with Russia and China scheduled for February 17-27, would strengthen the “strong bonds” between these countries. No mention was made of Brics partner India’s refusal to participate.
The visit was a moral low point for SA, as Pandor said the country would not demand Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine because this would be “simplistic and infantile”. This subservience to the Kremlin was justified by the “massive transfer of arms” to Ukraine, in effect a repeat of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s false accusation that Nato was the cause of the conflict.
Lavrov rewarded Pandor by expressing Russia’s appreciation for SA’s “independent, well-balanced and considerate approach”. The ministers pledged to strengthen relations, including in atomic energy, recalling Jacob Zuma’s nuclear deal, which civil society and the courts blocked as it would have transformed SA into a Russian satrapy.
SA preaches that diplomacy will bring peace, when it is widely suspected that Vladimir Putin is preparing a major counter-offensive and that after enslaving Ukraine as part of his imperialist quest, he will set his sights on Poland and the Baltic republics.
The ANC sides with Putin as part of the price for being in Brics, oblivious that the bloc, which few in the West take seriously or even mention, was created with the purpose of furthering Moscow and Beijing’s geopolitical objectives, not to benefit SA or the developing world.
François TheronBryntirion
LETTER: Pandor’s hosting Sergei Lavrov is ANC’s moral low point
The ANC sides with Russia’s Vladimir Putin as part of the price for being in Brics
