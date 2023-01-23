Signs of inflation softening, falls in commodity prices and the easing of China’s Covid restrictions have raised hopes that a global economic downturn may not be as severe as feared
A US federal judge recently ordered Donald Trump and one of his lawyers jointly to pay nearly $1m in fines for filing a frivolous lawsuit
Load-shedding affects all lighthouses except those that have power supplies independent of Eskom
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
The substance is used in the production of items such as computer chips and cellphones
Although SA’s tourism industry continues to recover from the economic crippling lockdowns, tourist arrivals are on average 46% lower than pre-pandemic levels
Eskom is not short of coal and has 31.8 days' worth of the fuel stockpiled at its power plants compared to a minimum requirement of 20 days
The Labour Party says UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is too weak to sack fellow Conservative Party MP Zahawi
Nketiah proves an able replacement for Jesus
In Dubai more is always more, and that maxim has undoubtedly been taken to heart at the new Atlantis The Royal island resort
A naval exercise scheduled to take place in KwaZulu-Natal in February is “an opportunity to contribute towards further strengthening the strong bonds that exist between SA, Russia and China”, the ministry of defence and military veterans said on Monday.
“We wish to state categorically that SA, like any independent and sovereign state, has a right to conduct its foreign relations in line with its own diplomatic relations and national interests,” said ministerial spokesperson Cornelius Monama...
SA dismisses furore about naval exercise with Russia and China
This comes as international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor is to meet Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday
