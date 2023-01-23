National

Russia’s Sergei Lavrov praises SA’s ‘principled’ stance on Ukraine conflict

SA has refused to take sides in the conflict that has destabilised the global economy and left thousands of Ukrainians dead

23 January 2023 - 23:11 Sam Mkokeli

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, who is in SA on a charm offensive, has praised the government’s stance on his country’s war with Ukraine, calling it “principled”.

“I would like to highly appreciate the position of principle of SA. I respect the openness and the responsible approach which you demonstrated based on your allegiance to the key national interest of SA and its people,” Lavrov said on Monday before meeting his SA counterpart, Naledi Pandor...

