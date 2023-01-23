Business Day TV speaks to to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
The visit to SA by Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov is a disgrace (“SA dismisses furore about naval exercise with Russia and China,” January 23). Occurring shortly after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cap-in-hand visit to the UK begging for $8bn for green energy, it demonstrates that the ANC is prepared to sell itself to the highest bidder and to hell with the principles of the Freedom Charter.
The concurrent naval exercises with Russia and China are a joke because SA has no effective navy, as it will no doubt demonstrate to our new-found allies. Russia will lose its war with Ukraine and once again we will be seen to have backed the wrong horse, made stupid decisions and generally screwed things up.
Bernard BensonParklands
LETTER: Shame on ANC for allowing Sergei Lavrov’s visit
Russia will lose its war with Ukraine and once again SA will be seen to have backed the wrong horse
