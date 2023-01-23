Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Shame on ANC for allowing Sergei Lavrov’s visit

Russia will lose its war with Ukraine and once again SA will be seen to have backed the wrong horse

23 January 2023 - 16:24
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov. Picture: EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/REUTERS
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov. Picture: EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/REUTERS

The visit to SA by Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov is a disgrace (“SA dismisses furore about naval exercise with Russia and China,” January 23). Occurring shortly after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cap-in-hand visit to the UK begging for $8bn for green energy, it demonstrates that the ANC is prepared to sell itself to the highest bidder and to hell with the principles of the Freedom Charter.

The concurrent naval exercises with Russia and China are a joke because SA has no effective navy, as it will no doubt demonstrate to our new-found allies. Russia will lose its war with Ukraine and once again we will be seen to have backed the wrong horse, made stupid decisions and generally screwed things up.

Bernard Benson
Parklands

