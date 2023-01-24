Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Why anger at Lavrov’s visit is unjustified

Criticism of Russian foreign minister’s visit reflects ignorance of SA’s foreign policy objectives

24 January 2023 - 20:24
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov. Picture: EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/REUTERS
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov. Picture: EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/REUTERS

Barnard Benson’s opinion on the ANC’s decision to host the Russian foreign minister exemplifies a widespread lack of understanding when it comes to SA’s foreign policy (“Shame on the ANC for allowing Sergei Lavrov’s visit”, January 23).

It is interesting to observe that he did not criticise the ANC for allowing US secretary of state Antony Blinken to visit in August last year. Blinken arguably represents an imperial force that has also invaded Middle Eastern countries over the years and undermined their sovereignty.

SA’s foreign policy is both neutral and nonaligned in character. Neutral in the sense that SA doesn’t directly involve itself in international disputes, and nonaligned in the sense that it takes no side. In the context of the Russia/Ukraine war, the ANC has remained true to this policy. It has not involved itself, and it has not sided with any country.

Allowing Lavrov to visit isn’t tantamount to supporting his country  —  it is just a state visit. Perhaps Volodymyr Zelensky should visit too so Benson can witness our foreign policy in action.

Ayanda Zulu
Via email

