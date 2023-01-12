Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cape Town funds what it can

Steps are being taken to end load-shedding

12 January 2023 - 15:44
Table Mountain stands beyond the harbour area in Cape Town. Picture: DEAN HUTTON/BLOOMBERG
Willem Cronje asks why the 7MW solar power plant Cape Town is installing is so small (“Cape Town could embark on a rapid build of green generating capacity”, January 9). The answer is that Cape Town cannot fund all of the new power it needs to end load-shedding from our own balance sheet.

We have begun the process of buying far more power — 200MW already — from independent producers that can fund all of the capital investment upfront and earn a return on this investment through power availability agreements with the city.

In a few weeks’ time we will release our second, far larger, call for independent power that is “dispatchable” on our city grid. We hope for an enthusiastic uptake from the market. The small solar installation we are funding ourselves will offer a real-world comparison of the cost of power produced ourselves, versus the cost of power procured from elsewhere. This data will be valuable for future decision-making.

We have also already changed policy to incentivise more businesses to install solar power by allowing them to be “net producers” and pay them in cash (as opposed to mere bill credits) for the power they produce. We hope to expand this to residential homes this year.

We’re investing in the Steenbras Hydro station, and will soon pay residents to free up grid capacity at peak hours. I can assure Cronje and others that we are moving as aggressively as we can to end load-shedding in Cape Town over time.

We understand it is killing the SA economy, and there can be no talk of renewal or recovery until we stop it. 

Geordin Hill-Lewis
Cape Town mayor 

LETTER: Cape Town could embark on a rapid build of green generating capacity

A rapid and successful rollout of new power may well prompt Pretoria to increase the central funding of municipal power generation.
