LETTER: Cape Town could embark on a rapid build of green generating capacity

JSE all share jumps as much as 2% to cross the 78,000-point mark for the first time as markets across the globe rise
Inflation will remain the key factor in determining how markets perform
Crisis committee tackles permit process, which delays building of renewable energy projects
The president side-stepped questions about SA’s energy woes
US regulators say he failed to disclose improper relationships with employees at the company
If the number of poor falls quickly, few of us will mope about a billionaire buying an extra yacht
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
Biden and other world leaders condemn ‘outrageous’ act after supporters of Brazil's former president stormed government buildings
Spaniard plans to ‘sit down and talk’ to Cristiano Ronaldo, who has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr
Thirty years ago the fast-food icon changed the country with meat, bread and potatoes. Until Putin invaded Ukraine
The City of Cape Town has announced the commissioning of 7MW of green (renewable) electrical power. This is now permitted in terms of recent policy relaxations by government. This is a good start — but only a start.
Cape Town requires some 2GW (2-billion watts) of electrical power, so 7-million watts is a drop in the bucket. What would it cost Cape Town to build 2MW of green generating capacity? (only about a third of which would be available at any one time). Is the Cape Town budget and balance sheet in a position to afford this?
To build 1GW of installed solar power would cost about R17bn. Servicing this debt would cost some R1.7bn per year — at the going municipal interest rate of 10%. Wind power costs somewhat more — 1GW costs about R22bn. The debt service costs would therefore be in excess of R2.2bn per year. The annual service costs for 2GW of combined solar and wind would thus be about R4bn.
As the sun only shines for up to eight hours per day and the wind doesn’t always blow, 2GW of installed (“nameplate”) green power would meet only about a third of Cape Town’s needs. Nonetheless, this would be a considerable boost to both the SA and the Cape Town economy.
With a total annual budget of R60bn, Cape Town may not be able to afford this. However an annual cost of R2bn for 1GW may be affordable within the current budget. To generate more power it would probably be necessary for Pretoria to raise (in fact, nearly double) the national conditional grant paid to Cape Town.
It would therefore appear that Cape Town could embark on a rapid build of green generating capacity. A successful programme would lead the way nationally, where Pretoria seems frozen in the energy headlights.
A rapid and successful rollout of new power may well prompt Pretoria to increase the central funding of municipal (metro) power generation. This could be a more effective approach than attempting to centralise electricity production in SA.
Willem Cronje, Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Cape Town could embark on a rapid build of green generating capacity
A rapid and successful rollout of new power may well prompt Pretoria to increase the central funding of municipal power generation.
The City of Cape Town has announced the commissioning of 7MW of green (renewable) electrical power. This is now permitted in terms of recent policy relaxations by government. This is a good start — but only a start.
Cape Town requires some 2GW (2-billion watts) of electrical power, so 7-million watts is a drop in the bucket. What would it cost Cape Town to build 2MW of green generating capacity? (only about a third of which would be available at any one time). Is the Cape Town budget and balance sheet in a position to afford this?
To build 1GW of installed solar power would cost about R17bn. Servicing this debt would cost some R1.7bn per year — at the going municipal interest rate of 10%. Wind power costs somewhat more — 1GW costs about R22bn. The debt service costs would therefore be in excess of R2.2bn per year. The annual service costs for 2GW of combined solar and wind would thus be about R4bn.
As the sun only shines for up to eight hours per day and the wind doesn’t always blow, 2GW of installed (“nameplate”) green power would meet only about a third of Cape Town’s needs. Nonetheless, this would be a considerable boost to both the SA and the Cape Town economy.
With a total annual budget of R60bn, Cape Town may not be able to afford this. However an annual cost of R2bn for 1GW may be affordable within the current budget. To generate more power it would probably be necessary for Pretoria to raise (in fact, nearly double) the national conditional grant paid to Cape Town.
It would therefore appear that Cape Town could embark on a rapid build of green generating capacity. A successful programme would lead the way nationally, where Pretoria seems frozen in the energy headlights.
A rapid and successful rollout of new power may well prompt Pretoria to increase the central funding of municipal (metro) power generation. This could be a more effective approach than attempting to centralise electricity production in SA.
Willem Cronje, Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
STUART THEOBALD: Eskom’s renewable energy shocker
ANC signals caution on green energy transition
ROELOF BOTHA: Time to say goodbye to coal, and hello to sunshine
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
STUART THEOBALD: Eskom’s renewable energy shocker
ANC signals caution on green energy transition
ROELOF BOTHA: Time to say goodbye to coal, and hello to sunshine
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.