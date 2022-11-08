LETTER: Believe or not, US democracy won’t recover

Analysts also play down hopes of Chinese authorities relaxing the country’s zero-Covid policy
The cost of a gallon of petrol has fallen by almost a quarter from June, but the problem is the speed at which prices rose
‘There are some places where the road is more gravel than tar … It is probably better to rip out all the tar and make it gravel’
The DA councillor was returned to her old job after an alleged fallout between the ANC and the EFF
Working capital needs of Australian subsidiary have become ‘urgent’
Consumers are taking home 33% less today in real terms than they did in 2016
The fund will disburse loans at a fixed interest rate to qualifying businesses with turnovers of between R1m and R50m a year
Political tension rises after failed bid to assassinate the former prime minister
Former Fifa president says the country is too small to host the tournament
New London-based company will supply internal combustion engines and hybrid technology
Did Simon Barber take a counterfactual position on US democracy in his article to be provocative? (“Believe it or not, the US centre should hold”, November 7).
No, US democracy won’t recover from the Republican assault on it for decades, if at all. The basic system alone, where the Senate is populated by two senators per state (regardless of population) is fundamentally flawed since the electorate is not proportionately represented. This is compounded by the electoral college choosing the president, where the winner can have millions fewer votes than the loser.
Add to that the filibuster in the Senate, and the recent phenomenon where the Republicans actively gerrymander constituencies and rework electoral laws and regulations to their advantage, and that, in any case, they will not accept the outcome of a vote unless they have won.
On top of that there is now the tribal element, where “Make America Great Again” white Southern men are suddenly happy to vote for a black so-called pro-lifer (who has hypocritically paid for his girlfriends’ abortions) solely because he is a Trump-endorsed Republican.
We know all systems are somewhat flawed, but this one is a parody of democracy.
Sydney Kaye, Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Believe or not, US democracy won’t recover
All democratic systems are flawed, but the American one is just a parody
Did Simon Barber take a counterfactual position on US democracy in his article to be provocative? (“Believe it or not, the US centre should hold”, November 7).
No, US democracy won’t recover from the Republican assault on it for decades, if at all. The basic system alone, where the Senate is populated by two senators per state (regardless of population) is fundamentally flawed since the electorate is not proportionately represented. This is compounded by the electoral college choosing the president, where the winner can have millions fewer votes than the loser.
Add to that the filibuster in the Senate, and the recent phenomenon where the Republicans actively gerrymander constituencies and rework electoral laws and regulations to their advantage, and that, in any case, they will not accept the outcome of a vote unless they have won.
On top of that there is now the tribal element, where “Make America Great Again” white Southern men are suddenly happy to vote for a black so-called pro-lifer (who has hypocritically paid for his girlfriends’ abortions) solely because he is a Trump-endorsed Republican.
We know all systems are somewhat flawed, but this one is a parody of democracy.
Sydney Kaye, Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
SIMON BARBER: Believe it or not, the US centre should hold
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
SIMON BARBER: Believe it or not, the US centre should hold
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.