Gavin Rich is not everybody’s cup of tea when it comes to rugby analysis at the best of times, but he really lost the plot in his most recent column by suggesting that Elton Jantjies is a key selection for the Springboks (“Love him or hate him, Jantjies should be part of Europe tour”, October 16).
This may be true in terms of our need for a goal-kicking flyhalf, but it amounts to a complete meltdown of morals. Jantjies should never again be given the honour of donning the green and gold. His moral fabric is so destroyed that we cannot allow ourselves to look past that and be wooed by his apparent kicking talent.
This may not go down well with the fanatical rugby supporter, but if you approve of his inclusion in the team you are also placing your fingerprint on “sports-washing”. Rich should do some deep introspection; perhaps his love for rugby has blinded him to justice.
Deon Crafford, Pretoria
LETTER: Elton Jantjies does not deserve to wear green and gold
Gavin Rich calls for flyhalf’s inclusion in Bok tour, but perhaps he is blinded by his love of rugby
