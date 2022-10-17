×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: US is becoming a neo-fascist state

President Joe Biden would be wise to consider what happened to Napoleon and Hitler

17 October 2022 - 15:39
US President Joe Biden. Picture: BLOOMBERG
US President Joe Biden. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Dawie Jacobs’ assumption that Russia will lose the war in Ukraine is misplaced given that the US has actually lost every war it has waged over the past 75 years  (“If Russia fails in this war, the world could become a safer place”, October 12).

President Joe Biden might think that he can overcome 2021’s humiliation in Afghanistan, but he would be wise to consider what happened to Napoleon and Hitler.

Russia’s gloves are coming off now that its limited “special military operation” in February has turned into the third world war against Nato and the EU.  As the warmongering Nato secretary-general and US secretary for “defence” have revealed, the objective of the war in Ukraine is to “weaken Russia” ... before taking on China. 

With President Vladimir Putin’s repeated pleas for commitments of Ukrainian neutrality having been rejected, “General Winter” is now taking charge. EU financial sanctions and Nato’s destruction of the Nordstream gas pipes have backfired. The European winter has barely begun, yet EU economies and governments are already collapsing. 

Jacobs is also deluded if he believes the war is about freedom and democracy. Not only is the US a military dictatorship that masquerades as a democracy, it is also fast degenerating into a neo-fascist state. Sadly, president Dwight Eisenhower’s warnings in 1961 about the consequences of a “military-industrial-congressional complex” were ignored.

Just consider what Nato has already inflicted on the former Yugoslavia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria and Yemen over the past 20 years. There are now 100-million refugees and displaced people, and Ukraine likewise faces similar prospects of devastation and impoverishment.

The world will be far safer when the 800 US military bases in Europe, Asia and Africa are closed down and Nato is disbanded before it deliberately provokes more wars, next against Iran and then against China.

Terry Crawford-Browne, World Beyond war SA

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: If Russia fails in this war, the world could become a safer place

Rogue leaders will have to think twice before embarking on similar excursions
Opinion
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
EUSTACE DAVIE: What Queen Elizabeth II’s ...
Opinion
2.
ANTHONY BUTLER: Slate politics still rules, ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Consequences and ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Expect a restrained budget ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CARTOON: Shortest-serving finance minister
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: If Russia fails in this war, the world could become a safer place

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.