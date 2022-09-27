LETTER: ANC leadership contest about survival and patronage, not SA

Spectre of a deeper global economic slowdown, and possibly even recession, keeps keep investors on edge
Rooftop solar photovoltaic and battery energy storage systems will help lessen power woes
Former state capture evidence leader Mahlape Sello replaces law professor Richard Calland after DA and EFF objections over objectivity
The former health minister has received the backing of his home province to oust Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president
The ‘irrational and irresponsible’ decision coincides with the cargo-handling company’s strong operational turnaround and the imminent sale of Grindrod Bank
Sharp fall in second quarter’s formal employment is in line with the GDP contraction of 0.7% in that quarter
SPONSORED | Businesses need to 'keep their eye on the ball' when it comes to understanding the evolving nature of risk, says Western National Insurance
Jerome Powell pours more cold water on a digital currency at the Fed anytime soon
SA struggled to convincingly put the weak Zebras to the sword at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday night
The V12 Italian supercar says ‘arrivederci’ after 11 years
One thing becomes clearer with each day that brings us closer to the ANC national conference: the party’s leadership contest is not about SA and its many problems. The last thing on the ANC's mind right now is the 45% plus jobless rate, the debilitating level of violent crime or the spiralling cost of food and fuel.
The governing party should be focused on the fact that we go without electricity for eight hours a day, and yet it has no workable plan to fix it. And that so many state hospitals are failing death traps. Up to half of our freshly piped water leaks away, our rivers are polluted and our seas full of E. coli, yet the ANC leadership looks away, as it does with the carnage on our roads and violence in our schools.
There is a good reason ANC chair Gwede Mantashe was booed off the stage by Cosatu delegates, and why the party’s spineless president, Cyril Ramaphosa, didn’t even bother to show up. That is because for them, Zweli Mkhize, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and all the other well-connected comrades it’s only about survival, position and patronage.
Despite their comforting words to the contrary, nothing else actually matters. We are on our own.
Mark LoweDurban
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: ANC leadership contest about survival and patronage, not SA
The last thing on the ANC’s mind right now is unemployment, failing hospitals, violent crime or the spiralling cost of food and fuel
One thing becomes clearer with each day that brings us closer to the ANC national conference: the party’s leadership contest is not about SA and its many problems. The last thing on the ANC's mind right now is the 45% plus jobless rate, the debilitating level of violent crime or the spiralling cost of food and fuel.
The governing party should be focused on the fact that we go without electricity for eight hours a day, and yet it has no workable plan to fix it. And that so many state hospitals are failing death traps. Up to half of our freshly piped water leaks away, our rivers are polluted and our seas full of E. coli, yet the ANC leadership looks away, as it does with the carnage on our roads and violence in our schools.
There is a good reason ANC chair Gwede Mantashe was booed off the stage by Cosatu delegates, and why the party’s spineless president, Cyril Ramaphosa, didn’t even bother to show up. That is because for them, Zweli Mkhize, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and all the other well-connected comrades it’s only about survival, position and patronage.
Despite their comforting words to the contrary, nothing else actually matters. We are on our own.
Mark Lowe
Durban
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Mantashe faces Cosatu hostility, but Ramaphosa is a no-show
KZN snubs Zuma and opts for Mkhize as ANC presidential nominee
LETTER: 27 years of ANC misrule has collapsed SA’s economy
ANC must rid itself of corrupt elements if it is to succeed in 2024 election, says Losi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.