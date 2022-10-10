LETTER: Room for patriotism in SA rugby

Mild risk aversion prevails as concerns about central banks’ policy-tightening efforts and their impact on the health of the global economy continue
Zuma gets a snapshot of his enemies that he can look at over and over again
The former ANC president, fresh from his controversial medical parole, says outside court he’d ‘like to serve again’
JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon says the US and the global economy could tip into a recession by the middle of next year
Local mining and manufacturing data will provide clues to third-quarter GDP
Notwithstanding inflationary cost pressures, Sappi is expecting another strong performance in the fourth quarter
Support aims at helping businesses weather the steep recession expected in 2022 as a result of Russia's invasion, and eventually to rebuild shattered country
The Argentinian icon had asked to be withdrawn from first fixture at Benfica
This in addition to a recent IPO valuation as Europe's most valuable brand
Gavin Rich’s latest column refers (“A tale of two competitions: United Rugby Championship vs Super Rugby”, October 9). It’s true that the Sharks were without a number of their recently acquired rugby mercenaries on Saturday, but opponents Leinster were also without more than half a dozen of their top players.
Incidentally, Siya Kolisi is the first World Cup winning captain from any nation to move away from the province that reared him to another provincial franchise. Within days some of his Western Province colleagues followed him, one maintaining that his move was due to his new employers agreeing to assist him with his business.
Rugby is a professional game and players move, but sometimes some of these moves leave an ugly taste. Players like Breyton Paulse, Ashwin Willemse and John Smit are living proof that there is still room for patriotism in SA rugby.
Incidentally I am a big fan of Kolisi, Bongi Mbonambi and Eben Etzebeth, but not of the recent Sharks partnership with Americans who have zero knowledge or understanding of rugby union. Time will tell.
Food for thought is that after 12 games SA teams were unbeaten in the URC this year. SA teams never came close to this over decades of Super Rugby. Both the Boks and the All Blacks will surrender their dominance because of the move to the more convenient URC.
David Wolpert Rivonia
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Room for patriotism in SA rugby
Players move, but sometimes some of these moves leave an ugly taste
Gavin Rich’s latest column refers (“A tale of two competitions: United Rugby Championship vs Super Rugby”, October 9). It’s true that the Sharks were without a number of their recently acquired rugby mercenaries on Saturday, but opponents Leinster were also without more than half a dozen of their top players.
Incidentally, Siya Kolisi is the first World Cup winning captain from any nation to move away from the province that reared him to another provincial franchise. Within days some of his Western Province colleagues followed him, one maintaining that his move was due to his new employers agreeing to assist him with his business.
Rugby is a professional game and players move, but sometimes some of these moves leave an ugly taste. Players like Breyton Paulse, Ashwin Willemse and John Smit are living proof that there is still room for patriotism in SA rugby.
Incidentally I am a big fan of Kolisi, Bongi Mbonambi and Eben Etzebeth, but not of the recent Sharks partnership with Americans who have zero knowledge or understanding of rugby union. Time will tell.
Food for thought is that after 12 games SA teams were unbeaten in the URC this year. SA teams never came close to this over decades of Super Rugby. Both the Boks and the All Blacks will surrender their dominance because of the move to the more convenient URC.
David Wolpert
Rivonia
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
GAVIN RICH: A tale of two competitions: United Rugby Championship vs Super Rugby
Stormers hope Zas hits deck running on tour
GAVIN RICH: Slow starts, inconsistency — same old from franchises
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
GAVIN RICH: A tale of two competitions: United Rugby Championship vs Super Rugby
Stormers hope Zas hits deck running on tour
Pienaar replaces injured Van der Merwe for Edinburgh clash
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.