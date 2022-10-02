The global equity market sell-off has intensified in recent weeks amid worries that global growth will be hurt by aggressive increases in interest rates
FSCA paper recommends a holistic and consistent approach to the treatment of lost accounts and unclaimed assets within the sector
German carmaker forecasts that after 2026 electric vehicles will account for half of their sales in SA
Patel to host SA-Saudi Arabia Trade and Investment Forum
Workers to get fixed average yearly pay rises of 6% and more for three years and CPI-linked hikes in years four and five
Third-quarter sentiment is expected to be negative in the face of a possible recession or stagflation, as well as a strong US dollar
Management is tackling the capital and funding structure and has committed to reducing complexity
The leftist candidate is poised to beat incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in the first round of the most polarised election in decades
Concern played down about the victory being taken away due to possible safety car infringements by the Mexican
Kazakhstan will become the 30th country to host a motorcycle grand prix since 1949
One rugby season in SA is no longer separated from the previous one by the Christmas period and the change of year, and some of the Springboks haven’t stopped playing since the last United Rugby Championship (URC) season ended.
It shouldn’t be surprising then that it feels like the new URC season is a continuation of the old one, which ended with the Stormers winning the inaugural competition by beating the Bulls in the Cape Town final...
GAVIN RICH: Slow starts, inconsistency — same old from franchises
Regarding the Stormers, Bulls and Sharks the new URC season feels like a continuation of the old one
