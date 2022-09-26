×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Reward for catching crooks

26 September 2022 - 14:04
Picture: SUPPLIED
Reward. Wanted dead or alive! This cliché heading on posters in Western movies in essence privatised criminal police work in the US cowboy era. What might not be as well known is that this practice is still alive and well in modern America.

There are several legal statutes that encourage the private citizen to provide information in return for the payment of a reward for justice carried out. Examples include a $10m reward for providing any information on foreign interference in US elections. The US secretary of state will also share a portion of recovered funds in cases involving money laundering.

I wonder if the time has not come to help our government help us help them find our state crooks by giving us a decent incentive. Section 9(1)(b) of the Protected Disclosures Act says it’s OK to blow the whistle for money. So how about we do a cross-benefit analysis and work out what these thieves are costing us and have the government put together a fund for a portion of that loss?

Given the trillions lost in the past 10 years I would think a fund of R1bn shouldn’t be too much for finance minister Enoch Godongwana to rustle up. So whip up a posse and gallop through those audits and tender contracts. Just remember, mad as we all are right now, Shamila Batohi will only accept information on a platter — no heads!

Neil Emerick, Hout Bay

