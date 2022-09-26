LETTER: Reward for catching crooks

While the MVIS CryptoCompare digital assets 100 index has added 5% since end-June, the Bloomberg dollar spot index is up about 7%
Ending endemic theft will not immediately remedy Eskom’s faulty plants
A shortage of jet fuel at the Mother City’s airport may disrupt the schedule of airlines, forcing them into costly refueling detours
TikTok has long faced scrutiny from US legislators, who have questioned the Chinese-owned app’s safeguards of user data
SA’s biggest retail bank by customer numbers advised clients to use cards or cash to make payments or USSD for urgent transactions
Economist Andrew Matheny can picture a scenario in which SA starts being upgraded
Prospects for container carriers dim as consumers cut back on spending
The election results showed the rightist bloc should have a solid majority in both Italy’s houses of parliament, potentially ending years of upheaval and fragile coalitions
Coach says 34 players were used during Rugby Championship
The co-founder and CEO of the Moleskine Foundation talks to Wanted about identity, collaboration and our shared future
Reward. Wanted dead or alive! This cliché heading on posters in Western movies in essence privatised criminal police work in the US cowboy era. What might not be as well known is that this practice is still alive and well in modern America.
There are several legal statutes that encourage the private citizen to provide information in return for the payment of a reward for justice carried out. Examples include a $10m reward for providing any information on foreign interference in US elections. The US secretary of state will also share a portion of recovered funds in cases involving money laundering.
I wonder if the time has not come to help our government help us help them find our state crooks by giving us a decent incentive. Section 9(1)(b) of the Protected Disclosures Act says it’s OK to blow the whistle for money. So how about we do a cross-benefit analysis and work out what these thieves are costing us and have the government put together a fund for a portion of that loss?
Given the trillions lost in the past 10 years I would think a fund of R1bn shouldn’t be too much for finance minister Enoch Godongwana to rustle up. So whip up a posse and gallop through those audits and tender contracts. Just remember, mad as we all are right now, Shamila Batohi will only accept information on a platter — no heads!
Neil Emerick, Hout Bay
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Reward for catching crooks
Reward. Wanted dead or alive! This cliché heading on posters in Western movies in essence privatised criminal police work in the US cowboy era. What might not be as well known is that this practice is still alive and well in modern America.
There are several legal statutes that encourage the private citizen to provide information in return for the payment of a reward for justice carried out. Examples include a $10m reward for providing any information on foreign interference in US elections. The US secretary of state will also share a portion of recovered funds in cases involving money laundering.
I wonder if the time has not come to help our government help us help them find our state crooks by giving us a decent incentive. Section 9(1)(b) of the Protected Disclosures Act says it’s OK to blow the whistle for money. So how about we do a cross-benefit analysis and work out what these thieves are costing us and have the government put together a fund for a portion of that loss?
Given the trillions lost in the past 10 years I would think a fund of R1bn shouldn’t be too much for finance minister Enoch Godongwana to rustle up. So whip up a posse and gallop through those audits and tender contracts. Just remember, mad as we all are right now, Shamila Batohi will only accept information on a platter — no heads!
Neil Emerick, Hout Bay
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.