Cabinet approves long-awaited revamped tobacco Bill
Legislation includes electronic cigarettes, which do not contain tobacco and are currently not regulated
The cabinet has approved the long-awaited Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill for submission to parliament, a crucial step in the government’s plans to further restrict the promotion and use of tobacco.
The Bill also seeks to regulate electronic cigarettes, which do not contain tobacco and are therefore beyond government control...
