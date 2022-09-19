×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Pandor blind to Russia’s crimes

Minister flip-flops between common sense and muddled thinking

19 September 2022 - 17:18
Minister of international relations and co-operation Naledi Pandor. File photo: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
Minister of international relations and co-operation Naledi Pandor. File photo: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI

Running foreign affairs through emotion, open hatred of the West and the quaint idea that countries have friends rather than interests hardly contributes to SA’s reputation, as the country is well on its way to becoming Russia’s one remaining democratic state apologist.

International relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor flip-flops between common sense (or is it a slow-growing awareness of isolation?) and muddled thinking. While now saying “the inhuman actions against the people of Ukraine can’t be defended by anyone”, she goes on to cite Russia’s support for the resistance to apartheid as a cockeyed reason to go easy on its current behaviour, even though Ukraine was part of the USSR she praises.

As Russia’s crimes are figuratively and literally unearthed by objective facts and mass graves; Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledges China’s “concerns” about Ukraine; and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tells him “now is not the time for war”, SA hangs in there, abstaining from an International Atomic Energy Agency resolution that Russia must leave the dangerously exposed Zaporizhzhya power plant.

Meanwhile, a badly advised Ramaphosa was in Washington speaking to the Black Caucus on Palestine, Western Sahara and brotherhood with Africa, no doubt after arrogant, naive prompting from his foreign minister, totally unaware that US politicians (black or otherwise) have no interest in such issues unless they gain constituency votes or legislative leverage for financial advantage.

And, as President Joe Biden warned China not to expect US investment if it helps Russia evade sanctions, Ramaphosa was playing with fire by saying Russia is an SA “strategic partner”, in effect asking the US to drop a tonne of manure on SA. 

Sydney Kaye, Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​ 

LETTER: Naledi Pandor blandly ignores public opinion

The minister denies that SA follows a ‘neutral policy’ on Russia, but falls back on contradictory double-speak: ‘We abhor war, invasion of ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Pandor objects to US bill aimed at targeting Russian influence in Africa

Proposed legislation will oblige Washington to act against African countries that aid Russian activities on continent
National
3 weeks ago

LETTER: Pandor’s attack on Israel an international embarrassment

SA is the only country ‘hatefully’ attacking Israel for defending itself against Islamic Jihadi attacks
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
CARTOON: Eskom — too big to fail
Opinion
2.
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Government is cause of ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Another 75 basis point hike seems on ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Boutros Boutros-Ghali: Afro-Arab ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
MICHAEL AVERY: Sins of commission will be visited ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Naledi Pandor blandly ignores public opinion

Opinion / Letters

Nuclear high on agenda when Ramaphosa meets Biden

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.