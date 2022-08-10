Hungarian energy group MOL has transferred the transit fee for use of the Ukrainian section of the pipeline
International relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor’s latest attack on Israel was frankly an embarrassment in world affairs, as if the ANC could embarrass itself further. Now, in addition to being the only democracy actually supporting Russia in its brutal war of destruction and murder, SA is the only country attacking Israel for defending itself against Islamic Jihad’s rocket attacks.
Think of that. No Arab or African countries, no NGOs. Even the recently exposed Amnesty International is silent. Moreover, Hamas took no part in the action having latterly discovered that co-operating with Israel means work permits, rebuilding and the hope of peaceful coexistence in the future.
The message from Pandor was one of pure hatred. With hatred comes a loss of perspective and wilful ignorance of the facts: Israel acts only as a last resort to defend itself; children die because they are used as human shields by terrorists who see their deaths as propaganda tools and, most importantly, if Israeli citizens weren’t attacked, there would be no Israeli military response.
Sydney Kaye, Cape Town
LETTER: Pandor’s attack on Israel an international embarrassment
SA is the only country ‘hatefully’ attacking Israel for defending itself against Islamic Jihadi attacks
