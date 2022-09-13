×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The worst is yet to come

President Cyril Ramaphosa is unfit for office, forever embroiled in accountability controversies and beholden to a clique of faceless donors with ulterior motives

13 September 2022 - 18:40
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

The Rainbow Nation has gone to the dogs. Venal judicial officers are absorbed by the culture of impunity to the point of colluding with private interests to exchange privileged information. That’s why ethical controversies have escalated to disgraceful proportions, exposing the young to moral decadence and inevitable havoc.

Some ruined their lives by following the trends of most immoral of human activities. Others are enslaved by the deceptive desire of playing Russian roulette with alcoholic drinks and drugs. There’s no more a village to nudge them, just bystanders who don’t care a fig for their peril.

It is taxing even to reason with parents, because they point at President Cyril Ramaphosa, who always hides behind the law to hide prima facie evidence of his own misdeeds. Ramaphosa is no role model. He’s forever embroiled in accountability controversies. It’s a typical result of a bad choice of leadership that is beholden to a small clique of faceless donors with ulterior motives. No wonder the centre couldn’t hold under his leadership.

At the heart of the fracas is the alleged R1-billion rand kitty that was used to entice cadres to break ranks and rally behind Ramaphosa when he was elected ANC president. It stems from negative lobbying through slates and bulk buying of memberships to gain unholy advantage. That robbed society of a leader with intrinsic moral values and finesse to make a course correction driven by unity and renewal.

Had sanity prevailed there wouldn’t have been any internal mobilisation and bloody scale of looting that engulfed country at enormous cost. All these point to Ramaphosa being unsuitable to hold office, with the worst yet to come.

Morgan Phaahla

Ekurhuleni

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Trimming state fat and cutting investor red tape two ways to rescue SA

The upcoming budget will be a tough balancing act as the country faces high debt levels and low growth, writes Dennis Dykes
Opinion
3 years ago

Cyril Ramaphosa to visit Jagersfontein after mine dam wall collapse

The Free State government says power is down, water supply has been disrupted and phone lines have been disturbed in the area
National
1 day ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa and Biden to meet

SA president is due to meet US counterpart in  move believed to be part of Washington’s bid to strengthen ties with Pretoria
Politics
2 days ago

Gcaleka enters fray to keep Mkhwebane out of office

Acting public protector concerned that her boss suggested her office is unable or ill-equipped to complete certain investigations in her absence
National
1 day ago
