LETTER: The worst is yet to come

Dollar flirts with longest losing streak in a year as traders await release of US CPI data that is expected to show inflation is abating
Support has stabilised, underpinned by some growth among black voters and a marginal decline among whites, with its brand as a party of clean and efficient governance likely to remain the cornerstone ...
Hesto Harnesses facility to manufacture and supply wiring harnesses and instrument clusters to local carmakers
Former Gauteng health MEC and Tshwane mayor says the change is likely to face resistance
The spillover is likely to intensify as temperatures drop and households require heating
The mining sector was hit by load-shedding, the effects of logistical constraints and higher production costs
The industry desperately needs a catalyst to shore up activity, according to an industry survey
President urges the West to speed up deliveries of weapons systems to back the advance
After the seventh game of the season the 1-0 defeat to Sundowns proves too much for chair Mpengesi
His movies broke with the established conventions of French cinema in 1960 and helped start a new way of filmmaking
The Rainbow Nation has gone to the dogs. Venal judicial officers are absorbed by the culture of impunity to the point of colluding with private interests to exchange privileged information. That’s why ethical controversies have escalated to disgraceful proportions, exposing the young to moral decadence and inevitable havoc.
Some ruined their lives by following the trends of most immoral of human activities. Others are enslaved by the deceptive desire of playing Russian roulette with alcoholic drinks and drugs. There’s no more a village to nudge them, just bystanders who don’t care a fig for their peril.
It is taxing even to reason with parents, because they point at President Cyril Ramaphosa, who always hides behind the law to hide prima facie evidence of his own misdeeds. Ramaphosa is no role model. He’s forever embroiled in accountability controversies. It’s a typical result of a bad choice of leadership that is beholden to a small clique of faceless donors with ulterior motives. No wonder the centre couldn’t hold under his leadership.
At the heart of the fracas is the alleged R1-billion rand kitty that was used to entice cadres to break ranks and rally behind Ramaphosa when he was elected ANC president. It stems from negative lobbying through slates and bulk buying of memberships to gain unholy advantage. That robbed society of a leader with intrinsic moral values and finesse to make a course correction driven by unity and renewal.
Had sanity prevailed there wouldn’t have been any internal mobilisation and bloody scale of looting that engulfed country at enormous cost. All these point to Ramaphosa being unsuitable to hold office, with the worst yet to come.
Morgan Phaahla
Ekurhuleni
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: The worst is yet to come
President Cyril Ramaphosa is unfit for office, forever embroiled in accountability controversies and beholden to a clique of faceless donors with ulterior motives
The Rainbow Nation has gone to the dogs. Venal judicial officers are absorbed by the culture of impunity to the point of colluding with private interests to exchange privileged information. That’s why ethical controversies have escalated to disgraceful proportions, exposing the young to moral decadence and inevitable havoc.
Some ruined their lives by following the trends of most immoral of human activities. Others are enslaved by the deceptive desire of playing Russian roulette with alcoholic drinks and drugs. There’s no more a village to nudge them, just bystanders who don’t care a fig for their peril.
It is taxing even to reason with parents, because they point at President Cyril Ramaphosa, who always hides behind the law to hide prima facie evidence of his own misdeeds. Ramaphosa is no role model. He’s forever embroiled in accountability controversies. It’s a typical result of a bad choice of leadership that is beholden to a small clique of faceless donors with ulterior motives. No wonder the centre couldn’t hold under his leadership.
At the heart of the fracas is the alleged R1-billion rand kitty that was used to entice cadres to break ranks and rally behind Ramaphosa when he was elected ANC president. It stems from negative lobbying through slates and bulk buying of memberships to gain unholy advantage. That robbed society of a leader with intrinsic moral values and finesse to make a course correction driven by unity and renewal.
Had sanity prevailed there wouldn’t have been any internal mobilisation and bloody scale of looting that engulfed country at enormous cost. All these point to Ramaphosa being unsuitable to hold office, with the worst yet to come.
Morgan Phaahla
Ekurhuleni
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Trimming state fat and cutting investor red tape two ways to rescue SA
Cyril Ramaphosa to visit Jagersfontein after mine dam wall collapse
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa and Biden to meet
Gcaleka enters fray to keep Mkhwebane out of office
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
LETTER: People die while politicians block their ears
Parliament clears Zizi Kodwa of involvement in Phala Phala ‘cover-up’
Stage 4 load-shedding to end on Monday, says Eskom
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.