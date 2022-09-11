×

Stage 4 load-shedding to end on Monday, says Eskom

The power utility moves SA to stage 3 on Monday and stage 2 from Tuesday

11 September 2022 - 16:15 Linda Ensor
Picture: REUTERS/ TIM WIMBORNE

Eskom has announced that load-shedding will be gradually reduced from stage 4 to stage 3 from 5am on Monday and then stage 2 from 5 am on Tuesday for the rest of the week.

The capacity to be procured under bid window six of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Programme will be increased from 2,600MW to 4,200MW, but not the entire additional capacity of 2,600MW announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The Energy Crisis Committee announced on Sunday that bidding for the other 1,000MW of solar energy will be done later.

