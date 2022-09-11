The ECB raised interest rates this week which saw the rampaging dollar weaken slightly, with stocks the main beneficiaries
Most spectators battled to stay awake during the long periods in which there was little to enthuse about
More was fired by the fund manager in October 2021 after an investigation found her guilty of neglecting her duties
A think-tank, which sought the views of 3,204 randomly selected voters, cautions that coalitions in local government have been unstable
With lockdown restrictions now lifted, auction houses are hosting live auctions as this is where they elicit the best results from bidders
Team is looking at proposals from the government, business and labour under the auspices of Nedlac
Just six of the 13 digital labour platforms assessed by UCT can show that workers’ pay is at or above minimum wage
Winter will be a turning point, says Zelensky, as he hails lightning advances in Kharkiv province
New styling, refined drive quality and eight new safety systems form part of new offerings
Eskom has announced that load-shedding will be gradually reduced from stage 4 to stage 3 from 5am on Monday and then stage 2 from 5 am on Tuesday for the rest of the week.
The capacity to be procured under bid window six of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Programme will be increased from 2,600MW to 4,200MW, but not the entire additional capacity of 2,600MW announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The Energy Crisis Committee announced on Sunday that bidding for the other 1,000MW of solar energy will be done later.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Stage 4 load-shedding to end on Monday, says Eskom
The power utility moves SA to stage 3 on Monday and stage 2 from Tuesday
Eskom has announced that load-shedding will be gradually reduced from stage 4 to stage 3 from 5am on Monday and then stage 2 from 5 am on Tuesday for the rest of the week.
The capacity to be procured under bid window six of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Programme will be increased from 2,600MW to 4,200MW, but not the entire additional capacity of 2,600MW announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The Energy Crisis Committee announced on Sunday that bidding for the other 1,000MW of solar energy will be done later.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Eskom ramps up load-shedding to Stage 4 while urging sparing use of electricity
Energy Council appoints PwC energy expert as first CEO
Manufacturing production up from last year, but monthly output suffers
Eskom recovers R30m paid to Molefe’s pension fund
STEVEN KUO: Mbeki dropped the ball on energy; Ramaphosa can’t afford to do the ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.