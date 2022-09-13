Dollar flirts with longest losing streak in a year as traders await release of US CPI data that is expected to show inflation is abating
Parliament clears Zizi Kodwa of involvement in Phala Phala 'cover-up'

Joint standing committee on intelligence says its findings should not be construed as an endorsement or exoneration of any of the affected parties in the matter
Parliament’s joint standing committee on intelligence (JSCI) has cleared deputy state security minister Zizi Kodwa of involvement in “covering up” the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s game farm.
The committee considered assertions that Kodwa knew about the robbery at Phala Phala in February 2020, but kept it secret “rather than reporting it to appropriate authorities”.
The committee also looked into allegations that crime intelligence funds were used to covertly investigate the robbery, in which it is alleged millions in foreign currency were stolen.
Former spy boss Arthur Fraser said in June that at least $4m (about R65m) was stolen from the Limpopo farm in February 2020. He further alleged that Ramaphosa failed to report the robbery, instead authorising Maj-Gen Wally Rhoode, head of the presidential protection unit, to investigate and cover it up by, among other things, interrogating and paying off the robbers.
The JSCI also said “there was no independently verifiable information” on the use of funds from the Secret Services Account.
The findings, however, do not affect investigations by other law enforcement agencies, the committee said.
The Phala Phala matter is also being investigated by the public protector, the Hawks, the SA Revenue Service and the Reserve Bank.
“The JSCI’s findings should not be construed as an endorsement or exoneration of any of the affected parties in the Phala Phala game farm theft,” it said.
DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said the JSCI findings proved its view that only an ad hoc committee could properly investigate the matter, in a similar fashion to the scandal involving the construction of former President Jacob Zuma’s homestead at Nkandla.
The JSCI operated in secrecy and the section 89 committee only focused on Ramaphosa, she said. An ad hoc committee would be able to probe the alleged involvement of the police, intelligence, the president and many other aspects..
Kodwa previously told TimesLIVE the investigation into his alleged role in the Phala Phala farm heist was is merely was a “fishing expedition”. “This is made-up gossip, deliberate diversion, pure fabrication and baseless. I had no prior knowledge of the alleged theft at Phala Phala until it was reported in the media”.
