×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa and Biden to meet

BL Premium
11 September 2022 - 16:27 Thando Maeko

US President Joe Biden and President Cyril Ramaphosa are set to meet on Friday as Washington seeks to draw African nations closer to it amid the war between Russia and Ukraine. 

The US and other Nato countries have been trying to convince Pretoria to change its stance on the war between the two eastern European countries which has caused turmoil in financial markets and increased uncertainty over the recovery of the global economy after the Covid-19 pandemic. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.