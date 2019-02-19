Trimming state fat and cutting investor red tape two ways to rescue SA

In the first three years of Jacob Zuma’s presidency, the public sector wage bill exploded by an extraordinary 28% in inflation-adjusted terms as wage settlements greatly exceeded inflation and the number of employed grew. This was a period when union influence on the new administration was strong given their king-making status at Polokwane.

Part of the excuse for this splurge was the need for fiscal stimulus to get the country out of recession in 2009. However, the boost was meant to be temporary and therefore come from infrastructure spending, which is nonrecurring and reversible. Instead capital spending was relatively restrained and, as demonstrated clearly by the current Eskom blackouts, very ineffectual.

Certain public procurement practices are another failure that has inflated spending in the public sector and must be tackled urgently. Again, Eskom is a demonstration of good intentions gone wrong. From unreliable, expensive and poor-quality coal to bad design and execution at Medupi and Kusile to reports of dentists and beauticians supplying the utility with diesel at no doubt substantial mark-ups, the net result has been intermittent and expensive electricity with huge costs to the economy in terms of growth and unemployment. After more than 10 years of huge capital spending, a 170% real increase in the price of electricity and a workforce that has grown by more than 50%, Eskom produced less electricity in 2018 than it did in 2004.

But while Eskom is not alone, however; it is rather symptomatic of what is happening in the country at large. The many examples include the Bosasa revelations, expensive jet fuel from middlemen pushing up costs and losses at SAA and SA Express and, more recently, 14 toilets supplied to Ditshipeng Primary School at a cost of R4.7m.

Preferential procurement is a necessary tool for transformation but cannot be executed at any cost. A rethink on how to execute such policies to obtain maximum benefit for the greatest number while keeping the state solvent is urgently needed.