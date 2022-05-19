LETTER: Hospital’s new name must reflect ANC’s huge failure

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is proposing to change the name of Durban’s King Edward VIII Hospital to Victoria Mxenge Hospital, and already the complaints about the waste of money are flowing in.

Personally, I believe a name change is long overdue: the appalling conditions and poor level of service at this government facility are a disgrace and an insult to the memory of King Edward VIII. It would be far better to protect the late British king's good name and instead recognise this institution as a perfect example of what 27 years of ANC theft, corruption and ineptitude can achieve by renaming it after one of the ANC's own.

We're spoilt for choice when it comes to the new name. I propose either Nathi Mthethwa, together with a beautiful flag on a 22m flagpole. Or KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala, complete with a brand new (preferably stolen) water tanker parked on the lawn outside.

After all, why die of septicaemia or malpractice in a hospital named after a white colonial king when one can die in one named for an esteemed local ANC luminary?

Mark Lowe

Durban

