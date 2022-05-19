×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Hospital’s new name must reflect ANC’s huge failure

The appalling conditions and poor level of service at this government facility are a disgrace and an insult to the memory of King Edward VIII

19 May 2022 - 20:09
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is proposing to change the name of Durban’s King Edward VIII Hospital to Victoria Mxenge Hospital, and already the complaints about the waste of money are flowing in.

Personally, I believe a name change is long overdue: the appalling conditions and poor level of  service at this government facility are a disgrace and an insult to the memory of King Edward VIII. It would be far better to protect the late British king's good name and instead recognise this institution as a perfect example of what 27 years of ANC theft, corruption and ineptitude can achieve by renaming it after one of the ANC's own.

We're spoilt for choice when it comes to the new name. I propose either Nathi Mthethwa, together with a beautiful flag on a 22m flagpole. Or KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala, complete with a brand new (preferably stolen) water tanker parked on the lawn outside.

After all, why die of septicaemia or malpractice in a hospital named after a white colonial king when one can die in one named for an esteemed local ANC luminary?

Mark Lowe
Durban

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Our clinic has no power but we have money to give to Cuba?

The ANC has run out of ideas to take SA to the next level. The brightest nation-building project is a huge, expensive flag
Opinion
3 hours ago

Zuma’s family appeals for end to corruption trials

Graft-accused former president said to be 'in good spirits' at home in Nkandla
National
2 days ago

Joburg ANC delays elective conference to end of May

The postponement comes a day after one of the contenders for regional chair, Mpho Moerane, was involved in a car crash
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Ebrahim Patel wields his plans like ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Moyo and Pityana sagas hold lessons ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
LETTER: NHI is a sick invitation to failure
Opinion / Letters
4.
MARK BARNES: Power to the people. We can fix this ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: SA must not allow the weather service ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

ANC shakes up voting rights regarding interim structures

National

LETTER: Yengeni unfit to judge Zondo

Opinion / Letters

Race for KZN’s ANC provincial chair gains momentum

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.