ANC shakes up voting rights regarding interim structures

The ANC has mandated treasurer-general Paul Mashatile to develop guidelines on the composition of interim structures in regions and provinces.

The party’s national executive committee (NEC) decided interim structures must form part of voting delegates in the ongoing regional and provincial conferences.

This has been a sticking point in the conferences and almost led to a collapse of the eThekwini conference in KwaZulu-Natal.

The adoption of credentials saw the conference being delayed by more than 24 hours, with delegates supporting Zandile Gumede arguing against members of regional interim structures becoming voting delegates.

After much back-and-forth and the possibility of the conference collapsing, it was decided they should not vote to allow the conference to continue. Gumede was elected as chair.

On Monday, the ANC national working committee (NWC) reaffirmed that members of any interim structures had the right to fully participate in conferences.

“The NWC reaffirmed the decision by the special NEC on March 24-25 that, in terms of the ANC constitution, interim structures fulfil the functions of the BEC, REC or PEC, as the case may be — and accordingly, that members of such interim structures have the right to attend ex officio as full participants in and as delegates to regional or provincial conferences,” Mashatile said.

“The NEC mandated the secretary-general’s office to develop uniform guidelines regarding the size, composition and terms of reference of interim structures.”

This will have implications for the upcoming provincial conferences of the Western Cape, North West and Free State, which are led by interim structures.

The structures in place in two provinces — the North West and Free State — are led by allies of ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and are predominantly in support of his bid for a second term.

It is not clear, however, if this decision also applies to the leagues, two of which — the Women’s League and the Youth League — are led by interim structures.

The NWC also raised concerns about the party losing wards in by-elections due to what it said was a failure to adhere to party processes in the selection of candidates. According to the NWC, the party lost the wards because the requirement to hold community meetings to get input and approval on candidates was not fulfilled.

“The NWC urged all structures to adhere to the rules and procedures adopted by the NEC and stressed the need for consequences for failure to do so,” Mashatile said.

On Friday, the party will release discussion documents before the policy conference scheduled for the end of July.

TimesLIVE