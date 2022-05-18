Race for KZN’s ANC provincial chair gains momentum
The province is key to the party's national elective conference as it will be the largest delegation in attendance
18 May 2022 - 20:28
The battle for the ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial chair is intensifying with the former director-general of the province, Nhlanhla Ngidi, now entering the fray to take on premier Sihle Zikalala and finance MEC Nomusa Dube.
Zikalala and Dube have for months featured as the frontrunners...
