Alexforbes launches policy to support emerging black asset managers
Transformation drive will stress gender diversity to ensure more black females take critical decisions
19 May 2022 - 19:42
SA’s largest pension fund administrator Alexforbes has launched a transformation policy to help emerging black-owned asset managers and stockbrokers to gain scale by giving them a share of investment opportunities.
SA’s asset management industry is still heavily concentrated, with the top 10 companies accounting for nearly 80% of total assets under management, indicating the journey that capital allocators still need to travel to change skewed patterns...
