×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

Alexforbes launches policy to support emerging black asset managers

Transformation drive will stress gender diversity to ensure more black females take critical decisions

BL Premium
19 May 2022 - 19:42 Andries Mahlangu

SA’s largest pension fund administrator Alexforbes has launched a transformation policy to help emerging black-owned asset managers and stockbrokers to gain scale by giving them a share of investment opportunities.

SA’s asset management industry is still heavily concentrated, with the top 10 companies accounting for nearly 80% of total assets under management, indicating the journey that capital allocators still need to travel to change skewed patterns...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now