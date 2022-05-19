Companies / Financial Services Alexforbes launches policy to support emerging black asset managers Transformation drive will stress gender diversity to ensure more black females take critical decisions B L Premium

SA’s largest pension fund administrator Alexforbes has launched a transformation policy to help emerging black-owned asset managers and stockbrokers to gain scale by giving them a share of investment opportunities.

SA’s asset management industry is still heavily concentrated, with the top 10 companies accounting for nearly 80% of total assets under management, indicating the journey that capital allocators still need to travel to change skewed patterns...