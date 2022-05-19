LETTER: Yengeni unfit to judge Zondo

How can we expect a crooked man, jailed for corruption, and his friend and comrade who styles himself as “commander-in-chief” of a political party in a democracy, to see any good in the work of chief justice Raymond Zondo? It is an impossibility.

ANC national executive committee member Tony Yengeni is wired more to be disruptive than logical. The language of reasonableness does not resonate with his being. He lives in a world of slogans and bumper stickers, with nothing substantive to offer to this country.

His recent ungracious outbursts and comments about Zondo are what one might expect from a desperate politician of his ilk. To expect from Yengeni a more nuanced and rational and reasoned and balanced analysis of anything is to live in a world of irrationality. He is cut from the cloth of dictators — a group of zealots with no aspiration for the creation of an egalitarian society.

Yengeni and the “commander-in-chief” are birds of the same feather. They flock together. Julius Malema has also been disrespectful of Zondo. But dictators are never attracted to matters of justice.

Malema sees himself as a “commander-in-chief”. His word is final, and his authority should never be questioned. That probably explains why his position as the leader of the EFF is never contested. The organisation is his fiefdom. He is the EFF. Without him there is no EFF.

Yengeni and Malema are crafted in the image of their boss, Zuma. This country must pray for ethical leaders. Malema is violent and uncouth. The country’s electorate must reject his leadership.

Mangaliso Mdhlela

Via email

