×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Yengeni unfit to judge Zondo

19 May 2022 - 16:54
Tony Yengeni. Picture: SUNDAY WORLD
Tony Yengeni. Picture: SUNDAY WORLD

How can we expect a crooked man, jailed for corruption, and his friend and comrade who styles himself as “commander-in-chief” of a political party in a democracy, to see any good in the work of chief justice Raymond Zondo? It is an impossibility.

ANC national executive committee member Tony Yengeni is wired more to be disruptive than logical. The language of reasonableness does not resonate with his being. He lives in a world of slogans and bumper stickers, with nothing substantive to offer to this country.

His recent ungracious outbursts and comments about Zondo are what one might expect from a desperate politician of his ilk. To expect from Yengeni a more nuanced and rational and reasoned and balanced analysis of anything is to live in a world of irrationality. He is cut from the cloth of dictators — a group of zealots with no aspiration for the creation of an egalitarian society.

Yengeni and the “commander-in-chief” are birds of the same feather. They flock together. Julius Malema has also been disrespectful of Zondo. But dictators are never attracted to matters of justice.

Malema sees himself as a “commander-in-chief”. His word is final, and his authority should never be questioned. That probably explains why his position as the leader of the EFF is never contested. The organisation is his fiefdom. He is the EFF. Without him there is no EFF.  

Yengeni and Malema are crafted in the image of their boss, Zuma. This country must pray for ethical leaders. Malema is violent and uncouth. The country’s electorate must reject his leadership. 

Mangaliso Mdhlela
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Yengeni raises concern over Zondo with JSC

Tony Yengeni files a complaint against chief justice Raymond Zondo alleging his reports ‘may have the effect of fanning factional fires’
National
4 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA: The ANC’s election of corruption-accused leaders shows its true character

The party's manifesto of 1999 vowed to root out corruption, nepotism and bribery, but was promptly ignored
Opinion
4 weeks ago

LETTER: What the ANC has given us over a quarter century

Contrary to what its defenders say, there is a remedy
Opinion
1 month ago

Court finds Bathabile Dlamini guilty of perjury

‘The accused is found to have knowingly and intentionally disposed of false evidence’
National
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Ebrahim Patel wields his plans like ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Moyo and Pityana sagas hold lessons ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
LETTER: NHI is a sick invitation to failure
Opinion / Letters
4.
MARK BARNES: Power to the people. We can fix this ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: SA must not allow the weather service ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

LETTER: Zuma judge opens a can of worms

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Slavish fealty and unfettered bribery

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: If you vote ANC, you are as guilty as corrupt politicians

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Where are SA’s leaders?

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: In this failed state, it's up to civil society to reverse SA's ...

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.