LETTER: ANC MPs primed for failure

The predictable, futile fiasco that played itself out in our so-called parliament before and during the DA’s motion of no-confidence debate on March 30 was tragic — not so much in the obvious endorsement by the ANC of its corrupt, incompetent, lazy and dysfunctional cadre cabinet but in the fatuous and hegemonic rhetoric of the ANC speakers and others who opposed the motion.

With the exception of a few members the level of debate was deplorable. Surely it is time for the elected representatives within the ANC to move beyond the ranting and raving about apartheid, colonialism, white monopoly capital and racist accusations against those who dare criticise that organisation and come up with some new inspiring, realistic initiatives as to how to extract our nation from the shambolic state it finds itself in.

Instead of its denialism about its monumental failure as SA’s governing party, the ANC should reject its current crop of self-serving, inadequate MPs and cabinet ministers and dig deep into its ranks to find new, young, well-educated, honest and patriotic South Africans who can ensure the party’s political legacy is one of support for constitutional democracy, the rule of law and human dignity.

Having regard to its struggle credentials, the ANC deserves to be part of our country’s political future, but in its current form and trajectory it will be responsible for a national catastrophic failure. If there ever was evidence that parliamentary sovereignty — proposed by some within the ANC — as opposed to a constitutional democracy, would be a recipe for that catastrophic failure, it was exhibited in the embarrassing proceedings of our parliament on March 30.

David Gant

Kenilworth

