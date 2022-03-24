Opinion / Columnists ANTON HARBER: ANC horserace hacks are blind to the real politics of SA We are entering a new era of questioning our constitution and open democracy B L Premium

Our political coverage focuses mainly on the minutiae of ANC internal politics — and this means we often miss the real stories.

Political reporters seem to be hired for their contacts and sources in the governing party, and their knowledge of the arcane workings of the party structures. Most follow the internal elections like a horse race: candidate A has pulled ahead as we enter the last straight, but candidate B is coming up on the inside, candidate C has gone lame and is out of the race, but candidate D could still surprise us with a late surge …..