Opinion / Letters

LETTER: What the ANC has given us over a quarter century

Contrary to what its defenders say, there is a remedy

22 March 2022 - 16:14
Luthuli House in Johannesburg. Picture: THULANI MBELE
Luthuli House in Johannesburg. Picture: THULANI MBELE

Constitutionalists, not constitutional lawyers, who are another kettle of fish altogether, hold that there is a social contract between a government and thinking voters: in essence, that if the government provides peace and security, thinking voters will give it their endorsement by their vote.

A government is faced with the following choices: competition versus confusion; virtue versus criminality; freedom versus despotism; life versus death. The defenders of misgovernment hold the opinion that there is no remedy.

What has the ANC liberation movement given us over a quarter century? Competition? No, the confusion of broad-based black economic empowerment and intolerant, despotic labour laws.

Virtue? No, it has given us heroes such as Tony Yengeni, Allan Boesak and Bathabile Dlamini, all convicted of egregious crimes by the ANC-appointed judiciary.

Freedom? No, the despotism of the declaration of a state of disaster.

Life? No, the denial of a medical response to HIV/Aids, Marikana, and the nonregulation of our borders.

The many defenders of this misgovernment hold the opinion that there is no remedy. But there is. The next election: if it takes place on time.

Errol Callaghan
Goodwood

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: The calibre of ANC leaders

With the current calibre of ANC leaders no need to wonder why the party and government are in such a shambolic state
Opinion
4 days ago

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Business’s disappointment in Ramaphosa is a sad case of déjà vu

SA’s problems are political; they are never going to be solved by the generation of technical projects and plans
Opinion
1 day ago

ANC appoints task team to weigh disbanding women’s league leadership

Leadership of Bathabile Dlamini, who was convicted of perjury last week, hangs in the balance
Politics
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PAUL HOFFMAN: Ramaphosa boldly claims SIU turning ...
Opinion
2.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Shades of King Shaka Airport ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Time to end the state of disaster
Opinion / Editorials
4.
BJORN LOMBORG: Sensible alternatives to Russian ...
Opinion
5.
GRACELIN BASKARAN: Russian sanctions could spark ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Denunciation will not solve Russia-Ukraine war, David Mabuza says

National

LETTER: ANC would probably welcome oligarchs with open arms

Opinion / Letters

KZN welcomes government recognition of Prince Misuzulu as Zulu king

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.