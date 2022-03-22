LETTER: What the ANC has given us over a quarter century

Constitutionalists, not constitutional lawyers, who are another kettle of fish altogether, hold that there is a social contract between a government and thinking voters: in essence, that if the government provides peace and security, thinking voters will give it their endorsement by their vote.

A government is faced with the following choices: competition versus confusion; virtue versus criminality; freedom versus despotism; life versus death. The defenders of misgovernment hold the opinion that there is no remedy.

What has the ANC liberation movement given us over a quarter century? Competition? No, the confusion of broad-based black economic empowerment and intolerant, despotic labour laws.

Virtue? No, it has given us heroes such as Tony Yengeni, Allan Boesak and Bathabile Dlamini, all convicted of egregious crimes by the ANC-appointed judiciary.

Freedom? No, the despotism of the declaration of a state of disaster.

Life? No, the denial of a medical response to HIV/Aids, Marikana, and the nonregulation of our borders.

The many defenders of this misgovernment hold the opinion that there is no remedy. But there is. The next election: if it takes place on time.

Errol Callaghan

Goodwood

