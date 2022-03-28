LETTER: ANC puts fresh paint on a rotten structure

The reality is that SA is now seen as an unimportant and corrupted state in the international sphere, and our president displays hubris when he pretends to the mantle of the late Nelson Mandela.

With its interminable but unfulfilled promises of routing corruption, the ANC continues to apply “fresh paint on a mouldy rotten structure” when it comes to those many South Africans who suffered and died so we can have a proper democracy, as well as the courageous fight against the colonialist wannabe and tyrant Vladimir Putin.

Robert Stone

Linden

