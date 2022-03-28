Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC puts fresh paint on a rotten structure

28 March 2022 - 16:18
Luthuli House in Johannesburg. Picture: THULANI MBELE
Luthuli House in Johannesburg. Picture: THULANI MBELE

The reality is that SA is now seen as an unimportant and corrupted state in the international sphere, and our president displays hubris when he pretends to the mantle of the late Nelson Mandela.

With its interminable but unfulfilled promises of routing corruption, the ANC continues to apply “fresh paint on a mouldy rotten structure” when it comes to those many South Africans who suffered and died so we can have a proper democracy, as well as the courageous fight against the colonialist wannabe and tyrant Vladimir Putin.

Robert Stone
Linden

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

ANC leaders endorse Ramaphosa’s bid to reform the party

The committee also recommended that those implicated in state capture must appear before the party’s integrity commission
Politics
11 hours ago

Zikalala’s comments on constitution widen ANC split, say experts

The KwaZulu-Natal premier has called for a parliamentary democracy to replace SA’s constitutional democracy
Politics
23 hours ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa and his cabinet face no-confidence votes

The high court will hear a last-ditch bid by the African Transformation Movement to make secret the ballot on the president
Politics
21 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PAUL HOFFMAN: Ramaphosa boldly claims SIU turning ...
Opinion
2.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Shades of King Shaka Airport ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Time to end the state of disaster
Opinion / Editorials
4.
BJORN LOMBORG: Sensible alternatives to Russian ...
Opinion
5.
GRACELIN BASKARAN: Russian sanctions could spark ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

DUMA GQUBULE: Stop the charades and start stimulating the economy

Opinion / Columnists

LETTER: Tourism will suffer from state of disaster by stealth

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: We have to be sensible about mother-tongue language teaching

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.