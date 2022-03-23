Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: Question everything the government tells you, even if it is just the time If investors wish to know what will happen to the money they put into a partnership with the ANC, they should read its literature B L Premium

Roll up, roll up. Today is Thursday, March 24. Welcome to the fourth annual SA Investment Conference. The conference will position SA as a “globally relevant player and partner in trade” and “showcase investment opportunities that will transform the economy and create employment opportunities”.

Press releases say the first three conferences raised R700bn. A huge amount, but sadly not much more than companies had planned to invest anyway. Forgive yourself if you get lost in the hype. Government officials and ministers throw numbers around like confetti...