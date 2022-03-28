Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Off track on job creation

28 March 2022 - 19:17
Job seekers in Johannesburg. Picture: LUBA LESOLLE/GALLO IMAGES
Job seekers in Johannesburg. Picture: LUBA LESOLLE/GALLO IMAGES

The ANC government inherited SA Railways & Harbours, a railroad operation and infrastructure second to none on the continent. Having taken over, incompetent and lackadaisical cadres were deployed to manage this gigantic national asset.

It soon became clear that those deployed had no idea or meaning of the word maintenance. They fragmented the entity into meaningless companies called things like “Shosholoza Meyl”, Metrorail and others. Then the rapacious plunder and pillaging by comrades commenced with breathtaking rapidity.

The Trans-Karoo and Trans-Natal express trains, three-star hotels on wheels, are no more. Rail tracks and station facilities have been destroyed. Shacks are on Transnet property everywhere. There is no control whatsoever. Total paralysis has set in.

The president and his loquacious transport minister suffer serious amnesia. I could not believe it when President Cyril Ramaphosa told the nation “government does not create jobs”.  SA Railways & Harbours was created by a Nationalist government to address the enormous unemployment and poverty that afflicted poor whites as a result of English oppression. Tens of thousands of jobs were created, ironically not only for whites, with full employee benefits including grocery rations.

Therein lies the solution to extricating Transnet from the sordid mess it is in now.

Laurel Angoma 
Sandton

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

LETTER: Tourism will suffer from state of disaster by stealth

Illogical and unnecessary Covid regulations have a direct effect on travel
Opinion
4 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa’s upbeat investment event at odds with pessimism

However, showcasing the list of projects and players is a confidence booster in itself
Opinion
15 hours ago

BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Ramaphosa puts on a good show at investment conference

President invites attendees to assist in overcoming SA’s many challenges
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PAUL HOFFMAN: Ramaphosa boldly claims SIU turning ...
Opinion
2.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Shades of King Shaka Airport ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Time to end the state of disaster
Opinion / Editorials
4.
BJORN LOMBORG: Sensible alternatives to Russian ...
Opinion
5.
GRACELIN BASKARAN: Russian sanctions could spark ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

WATCH: BPO, AI and the bottom line for jobs

Companies

More welfare or less? ANC confronts apartheid’s legacy

National

LETTER: The job jar is actually overflowing

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.