Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Deputy President can put an end to the public protector’s antics

David Mabuza can step in to suspend Busisiwe Mkhwebane and thereby abruptly halting her delaying tactics

29 March 2022 - 13:03
David Mabuza. Picture: SOWETAN
David Mabuza. Picture: SOWETAN

The president’s legal advisers should know that he is under a constitutional duty to avoid the risk of a conflict of interest, which is a different kettle of fish to an actual conflict of interest.

This point was dealt with decisively by the Constitutional Court in the Nkandla matter. The conflict alleged need not actually materialise. The constitution makes provision for situations in which the president is unable to act.

If there is any reasonable risk of a conflict of interest, the deputy president could therefore act in the place of the president in weighing the question of whether to suspend the public protector pending the finalisation of the parliamentary impeachment proceedings against her.

It is manifestly in the interests of the public that Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who is a long way down the road to Stalingrad in her tactics, should be suspended. There is ample evidence available of her incompetence and her mendacity is the subject matter of pending perjury charges.

She seems determined to spin out the processes for her removal from office until her term expires. If the president suspends her she will probably, on her track record, challenge the decision. If David Mabuza the deputy president does so, she is short of ammunition against him.

Paul Hoffman
Accountability Now

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

DA slates Ramaphosa for allowing the public protector to stay in office for now

Busisiwe Mkhwebane will remain in office while she prepares a court application on her impending suspension
National
23 hours ago

Ramaphosa says he will not withdraw notice to suspend Public Protector

Ramaphosa's attorneys said none of the allegations in Mkhwebane's letter had been warranted or justified the demand for Ramaphosa to step away
National
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Comair debacle shows biased ...
Opinion
2.
AYANDA DLODLO: Lifestyle audits will weed out ...
Opinion
3.
NONTOBEKO HLELA: Why SA’s Ukraine policy should ...
Opinion
4.
JUSTICE MALALA: Our issues mostly stem from ANC ...
Opinion
5.
TOM EATON: Flattery gets you everywhere, even on ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: After Mkhwebane, how about the rest?

Opinion / Editorials

Ramaphosa notifies public protector Mkhwebane of his intention to suspend her

National

Top court dismisses Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s case to rescind CR17 ruling

National

Public protector has ‘no choice’ but to seek interdict over parliamentary ...

National

Parliament to proceed with Mkhwebane inquiry

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.