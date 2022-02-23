National Public protector has ‘no choice’ but to seek interdict over parliamentary inquiry Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s intended application comes after a panel found there was prima facie evidence that she was incompetent and/or guilty of misconduct B L Premium

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is planning to interdict the work of an ad hoc parliamentary committee investigating her fitness to hold office, her spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said on Wednesday.

Segalwe told Business Day that in alerting parliament of her plan to challenge aspects of a Constitutional Court decision, she hoped to avoid further legal tussles with parliament. ..