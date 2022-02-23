Public protector has ‘no choice’ but to seek interdict over parliamentary inquiry
Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s intended application comes after a panel found there was prima facie evidence that she was incompetent and/or guilty of misconduct
23 February 2022 - 18:44
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is planning to interdict the work of an ad hoc parliamentary committee investigating her fitness to hold office, her spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said on Wednesday.
Segalwe told Business Day that in alerting parliament of her plan to challenge aspects of a Constitutional Court decision, she hoped to avoid further legal tussles with parliament. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now