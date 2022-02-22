National Parliament to proceed with Mkhwebane inquiry Public protector had sought to have the process placed on hold pending an application to the Constitutional Court B L Premium

Parliament will proceed with an inquiry into public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office despite her intention to ask the Constitutional Court to rescind the decision that clears the path for her possible impeachment.

Mkhwebane’s lawyers asked Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to put the impeachment process on hold pending the outcome of her application, but were told that there was no legal obligation for parliament to stop the process as no application had been lodged and no interdict issued. Mkhwebane indicated in the letters filed by her lawyers that she would make the application only in 10-15 days time...